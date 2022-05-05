ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PFF releases way-too-early 2022 college football rankings

By James Morgan
 4 days ago

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of three SEC teams in the top 10 of Pro Football Focus’ way-too-early 2022 college football rankings. PFF grades every play of college football and is basing their 2022 rankings on returning talent along with incoming transfers and recruiting talent.

The 2022 college football season should have some familiar contenders. Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State are the favorites to win the national championship. Clemson and Oklahoma are expected to win their respective conferences.

Our pick for the 2022 national championship game would be a rematch of the 2020 national championship between Ohio State and Alabama. The Buckeyes return a lot of offensive talent including quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba but will need to improve defensively. The Crimson Tide are loaded. Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young and all-world defensive end Will Anderson may be the two best players in the country.

How does PFF rank the top 10 for the 2022 college football season?

© William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

© (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

© Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

© Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

© Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

© Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

© Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide

© Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

