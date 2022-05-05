ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Candidate for election at 2022 Annual Meeting: Adam Rubin, MD

AMA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers and four councils are elected by the American Medical Association House of Delegates (HOD) at the Annual Meeting. The elections are by secret ballot and are conducted under the supervision of the Committee...

www.ama-assn.org

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Local Election Results

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Harvard Health

Apply Now | Harvard Summer Stay in Washington, DC

Eligibility: Harvard College students impacted by the war in Ukraine. The Center for Hellenic Studies (CHS), in partnership with the Minda de Gunzburg Center for European Studies (CES), is accepting applications for its joint Harvard Summer Stay in Washington, DC initiative. This opportunity is open to Harvard College students impacted by the war in Ukraine and who wish to live in Washington, DC for the summer (May 20-August 20). Accepted students will receive a travel grant of $650, a $500/month allowance for incidentals, shared accommodation at the Center for Hellenic Studies’ DC campus, and weekday lunches.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy