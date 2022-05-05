Candidate for election at 2022 Annual Meeting: Adam Rubin, MD

Eligibility: Harvard College students impacted by the war in Ukraine. The Center for Hellenic Studies (CHS), in partnership with the Minda de Gunzburg Center for European Studies (CES), is accepting applications for its joint Harvard Summer Stay in Washington, DC initiative. This opportunity is open to Harvard College students impacted by the war in Ukraine and who wish to live in Washington, DC for the summer (May 20-August 20). Accepted students will receive a travel grant of $650, a $500/month allowance for incidentals, shared accommodation at the Center for Hellenic Studies’ DC campus, and weekday lunches.
