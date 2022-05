If the weather holds, southbound I-5 through Seattle will be shut down this weekend for the first of a summer’s worth of weekend closures for expansion joint repairs. 35 metal expansion joints need to be replaced on I-5 from downtown to about Spokane Street. They are the spots where you’ve been bouncing on the freeway since last year when the Washington State Department of Transportation repaved. “I-5 was built in the 60’s, and 32 of the 35 expansion joints in this work area are original,” WSDOT’s Amy Moreno said.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO