Short North’s Tenspace to house Olipop soda shop
COLUMBUS, Ohio ( COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST ) — The Short North is getting a new soda shop — for a limited time.
The next occupant of Tenspace, Columbus-based creative firm Tenfold's Short North brand incubator , will be California-based Olipop, a maker and seller of sparking tonics that blend old-school flavors with new-school ingredients. The shop opens this weekend at 930 N. High St.
“We’re catching them at the perfect time,” Tenfold CEO Rachel Friedman said of the brand. “They’re at a tipping point moment.”
Tenspace serves a number of functions for brands, from providing a temporary brick-and-mortar space to helping drum up investors to serving as a test for new markets.
For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com .
