Bruins' Brad Marchand, Derek Forbort earn $5K fines

Boston Bruins left winger Brad Marchand is one of the team's two players who were fined for the actions in Game 2 Wednesday night. James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins are down two games in their first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes, and now a pair of their players are down a few more dollars. Derek Forbort and Brad Marchand have both been issued $5,000 fines for actions in Wednesday night’s game.

Forbort’s incident came early in the third period when he rather recklessly swung his stick toward Sebastian Aho, hitting him directly in the face. It was given a four-minute double-minor from the on-ice officials, half of the eight minutes that Forbort would receive on the night in just 16 minutes of ice time. A key penalty killer for the Bruins, he’ll have to keep his stick in check, as a fine will lead the Department of Player Safety to keep a closer eye on his actions moving forward, and result in increased punishments for any further transgressions.

Marchand, meanwhile, is already under the watchful eye of the DoPS every time he steps on the ice. His fine stems from a slash on Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after the two exchanged words in the second period. Both Marchand and Kochetkov were given penalties for slashing on the play, though it is Marchand who also receives the fine — likely due in part to his long history with the league’s supplementary discipline process.