ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Real estate agents sued for alleged ‘sex-capade’ in clients’ home

By Harrison Connery, TheRealDeal, Nexstar Media Wire
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o6Bqs_0fUAwYI600

( TheRealDeal ) – James and Laura Glen expected an easy payday when they listed their three-bedroom condo in a red-hot Hamptons market with Brown Harris Stevens last spring.

But listing agents Christopher Burnside and Aubri Peele had other uses for the unit in mind, the couple claimed.

Son of attorney “El Gallito” still searching for justice

In a lawsuit filed last December, the Glens alleged that rather than soliciting offers for the home, the agents used the guise of an open house to engage in a “sex-capade” in its primary bedroom.

The lawsuit, which alleged that Burnside and Peele breached their contractual and fiduciary responsibilities in addition to inflicting emotional trauma on their clients, sought $100,000 in damages. Burnside, Peele and Brown Harris Stevens of the Hamptons were named as defendants.

“The total lack of interest by defendants to act in the proper manner for the exclusive agent listing was compounded by the absolute disregard for another’s privacy and flagrant disrespect for another’s property,” the complaint read.

The case was settled confidentially in February, at which point the parties signed a non-disclosure agreement. The defendants and their attorney declined to comment and the plaintiff’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment. A Brown Harris Stevens representative also declined to comment.

According to the complaint, James and Laura Glen gave Christopher Burnside exclusive rights to sell their apartment on May 15. Burnside allegedly told the couple their waterfront Southampton condo, complete with a private dock, would be an easy sell.

Shortly after entrusting the listing to Burnside in May 2021, the Glens departed for Florida, according to the complaint. Burnside informed them that a brokers’ open house was scheduled for May 25 and a public open house for May 27, the suit alleges.

But rather than an open house, security cameras on May 25 allegedly captured Peele and a shirtless Burnside entering the unit’s bedroom before emerging 39 minutes later.

Confronted with this information, the lawsuit claims, Burnside confessed to using the bedroom for a sexual encounter and offered to continue the listing with zero commission and fulfill his fiduciary duties under the exclusive contract. He also allegedly offered to rent the condo personally to offset the defendants’ financial damages.

Feeling “violated” by the revelation, plaintiff Laura Glen refused to sleep in the bedroom, the complaint alleged, and “wants nothing to do with the property.”

In September, the Glens reached out to Brown Harris Stevens CEO Bess Freeman to communicate their “total frustration” that their unit had received zero offers, despite a neighboring unit receiving three that summer, according to the complaint. The couple sued three months later.

Burnside has been a “top producer” for BHS since 1999, according to his website , which claims he is “consistently ranked in the top 10 by sales volume in the Hamptons.”

Among his notable listings was the estate at 30 Spaeth Lane in East Hampton, which hit the market for $72 million in 2020 and closed for $60 million last year, according to appraiser Miller Samuel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

One dead in crash, woman arrested for intoxication manslaughter

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested for intoxication manslaughter after a crash that left one dead. Angela Mia Villarreal, 28, was arrested for intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony, according to a release from McAllen PD. At 11:52 p.m. on May 5, McAllen PD was dispatched to the 9700 block of N. 10 Street […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Missing Angolan child’s body found in Rio Grande

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A child who was swept away in the Rio Grande while attempting to cross into the United States has been found dead. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say that a husband and wife that had crossed into the United States near Del Rio told Border Patrol agents on […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Apartment Therapy

The Front Yard Secret Weapon a Real Estate Agent Swears By

There’s no question: improving curb appeal is important for homeowners. Not only can it increase the value of your house and make potential buyers eager to come inside and take a look, but it can make you feel better about your space every time you come home. I spoke to Chris LaBadia, a Realtor at Prominent Properties Sotheby’s, in Montclair, New Jersey, to find out the secret weapon he loves for seeing an instant improvement in the front yard.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

House worth $1.5M bought by wife of 'most wanted' member of notorious Alameddine gang with a fraudulent loan application will be auctioned off after the couple's assets are seized

The home fraudulently purchased by the wife of the 'most wanted' member of the Alameddine clan will be auctioned off after police seized the couple's assets. Masood Zakaria allegedly directed his wife Azza to fake a series of documents about her annual income and employment history to obtain a loan to buy the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Ailing man, 79, is forced to sell his stately Virginia home for cut-rate price after woman he hired as housekeeper three years ago moved into the basement and refuses to leave

A hospitalized elderly man on the verge of being put in hospice care has been forced to put his home up for sale after a woman he hired as a housekeeper three years ago became a squatter. Located in Fairfax, Virginia, the five-bedroom, four-bath estate, owned by 79-year-old Thomas Burke,...
REAL ESTATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madoff
Person
James
ValleyCentral

Woman arrested for DWI after crashing into police car

MCALLEN (ValleyCentral) — A 28-year-old woman was arrested after police say she was drunk when she slammed into a McAllen Police car, Thursday morning.  McAllen Police say Deandra Nicole Vela hit a parked police unit from behind causing damage to the vehicle. Officers noticed Vela appeared to be intoxicated and arrested for DWI.  Vela’s last known […]
ValleyCentral

Man accused of shooting at vehicle arrested crossing Rio Grande

STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested crossing into the United States just days after law enforcement issued a warrant for his arrest for shooting at a vehicle. On Friday, the Starr County Sheriff’s Office stated that Agustin Rodriguez, 38, was in custody after being spotted by Border Patrol agents crossing into the […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Local Election Results

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Sex Capade#Burnside Peele
ValleyCentral

Safe with $500K is stolen, several wanted

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects of a theft involving a safe with $500,000. On Monday, April 25, deputies responded to an area north of Expressway 83 at the 800 block of Victoria Road in Donna, according to a post by […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Mission man dies in shooting, drug motive believed

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies responded to the 1800 Blk of Chicago St in rural Alton just before midnight on Thursday in reference to a possible drive-by shooting. At the location, deputies found a man on the side of […]
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Dog taken from owner after found bleeding in Pharr

UPDATE: This article has been updated with new information. WARNING: Some of these images contain graphic content. HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officers are investigating after a dog was found bleeding in Pharr. On Friday, the Pharr Police Department shared a post on Facebook that alerted residents to be on the lookout for a vehicle […]
PHARR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
ValleyCentral

Deceased man wins Palmhurst mayoral election

PALMHURST, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A special election will now take place after Palmhurst residents voted for their recently deceased mayor to retain his position. Ramiro Rodriguez Jr. defeated challenger Israel Silva in Saturday’s election. Rodriguez received 329 votes to Silva’s 234 votes. The incumbent held the position from 1999 until he died on April 5. […]
PALMHURST, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy