ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 5.27%, highest since 2009

KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bd0DC_0fUAv0Zg00
Mortgage Rates FILE This is a home sold in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates resumed their ascent this week, Thursday, May 5, 2022, as the key 30-year loan reached its highest point since 2009. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates resumed their ascent this week, as the key 30-year loan reached its highest point since 2009.

The increases came in the week preceding the widely anticipated action by the Federal Reserve, announced Wednesday, to intensify its fight against the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage point and signaling further large rate hikes to come. The Fed's move, its most aggressive since 2000, will bring higher costs for mortgages as well as credit cards, auto loans and other borrowing for individuals and businesses.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate rose to 5.27% from 5.1% last week, when it edged down after seven weeks of increases. By contrast, the average rate stood at 2.96% a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, jumped to 4.52% from 4.4% last week.

With inflation at a four-decade high, rising mortgage rates, elevated home prices and tight supply of homes for sale, homeownership has become less attainable, especially for first-time buyers.

Some economists suggest that home sales this year could decline as much as 10% from 2021 levels.

In a statement Wednesday following their two-day meeting, Fed policymakers noted that Russia’s invasion and war on Ukraine is worsening inflation pressures by raising oil and food prices. Inflation, according to the Fed’s preferred gauge, reached 6.6% last month, the highest in four decades. It has been accelerated by a combination of robust consumer spending, chronic supply bottlenecks and sharply higher gas and food prices.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
KRMG

Asian shares mostly fall as rate hikes, China slowdown loom

TOKYO — (AP) — Shares fell in most Asian markets on Monday as interest rate hikes and a slowing Chinese economy weighed on investor sentiment. Oil prices were higher and U.S. futures fell following sharp declines on Wall Street last week. Benchmarks declined across the region. Jakarta’s benchmark...
WORLD
KRMG

US markets point to sharp declines following global sell-off

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. markets were poised to open sharply lower on Monday as interest rate hikes and a slowing Chinese economy weigh on investor sentiment. Dow Jones Industrial futures declined 1.6% and the S&P 500 fell 2%. European shares dipped in midday trading and Asian benchmarks finished lower.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Freddie Mac#Food Prices#Russia#Housing Prices#Ap#The Federal Reserve#Fed
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices spike as oil prices rise, inventories fall

NOTTINGHAM, MD—For the third consecutive week, the nation’s average gas price has risen, climbing 13.6 cents from a week ago to $4.31 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 19.6 cents from a month ago and $1.36 … Continue reading "Gas prices spike as oil prices rise, inventories fall" The post Gas prices spike as oil prices rise, inventories fall appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
KRMG

'Zero-COVID' lockdowns cancel AP exams for students in China

Thousands of high school students in China learned Friday that COVID-19 restrictions will prevent them from taking Advanced Placement exams that many prepared for to improve their chances of attending college in the U.S. or Europe. Many students are unable to sit for the in-person, pen-and-paper tests given once a...
EDUCATION
KRMG

Stocks open lower on Wall Street, extending a losing streak

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, following a highly turbulent week for markets with more losses as traders see little relief in sight for their current list of worries: coronavirus lockdowns in China, looming interest rates hikes and inflationary pressures exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine. The S&P 500 gave up 1.4% in the early going Monday. The benchmark index is coming off five weeks of losses, its longest losing streak in a decade. The Nasdaq was off 1.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3%. The anxiety in markets has sent many kinds of assets lower, including crude oil prices and bitcoin.
STOCKS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
66K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy