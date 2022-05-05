ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, CA

2 suspects wanted in Seaside murder cold case

By Josh Copitch
KSBW.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEASIDE, Calif. — Seaside police investigating the 2014 cold case murder of Elizabeth Baker announced they've identified two suspects eight years after the original shooting. On Dec 29, 2014, Baker was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by...

