The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) is the oversight agency of the Virginia General Assembly charged with the responsibility of reviewing and evaluating the operation and operations of state agencies and programs. The Commission consists of 14 legislative members and a staff of nonpolitical professional researchers, analysts, lawyers, and auditors who conduct studies and make recommendations for Commission approval. Some of the most professional work of the legislature is done by the JLARC staff. A high percentage of JLARC recommendations become bills that are introduced into and passed by the General Assembly.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO