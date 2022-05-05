WKU announces promotions in basketball staff

Shawn Phillips, a 7-foot, 255-pound center out of Glendale (Ariz.) Dream City Christian, tells On3 he’s down to five choices — Georgetown, Kansas State, LSU, Miami, and the Overtime Elite league. Less than a month ago, the four-star big man decommitted from NC State. “I would first like...
Tom Crean is being talked about in connection with a newly open college basketball head coaching job. The University of Evansville basketball job is open after new athletics director Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried decided to fire Todd Lickliter, who went 15-53 in 2-plus seasons after taking over in January 2020. One college basketball insider is already linking Crean to the open job in the state of Indiana.
Former LSU basketball guard Xavier Pinson, who transferred from Missouri last season, has cut his shortlist to three schools, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and New Mexico State all remain in contention for the high-profile target who is on the market again. Xavier Pinson...
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jordan Beck swatted a three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning and Tennessee’s top-ranked baseball team avoided a three-game Southeastern Conference sweep at Kentucky on Saturday by winning the finale 7-2. The Vols (42-6, 20-4) dropped Thursday’s opener in extra innings and the fell 5-2 in the completion of Friday’s rain-delayed game earlier Saturday to suffer their first series loss of the season.
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tennessee and Kentucky will have to continue Game 2 of their Southeastern Conference baseball series on Saturday after heavy rain and lightning in the area forced suspension of play at Kentucky Proud Park. The Wildcats led 4-2 on Friday when the game, which also started 43...
EKU (31-15, 16-7 ASUN) improved its record against JSU (21-24, 14-9) to 5-0 this season. The two teams are scheduled to play again Sunday at noon. The Gamecocks got off to a good start in Game 1. Mason Maners led off the contest with a double, and Cole Frederick followed with a two-run home run. Brennen Norton added a solo blast in the second inning to give JSU a 3-0 lead.
Jacksonville State's baseball series at Eastern Kentucky has been delayed because of rain. JSU and EKU will play a Saturday doubleheader, although the time will be determined Friday night after a another look at Saturday's forecast for the Richmond, Ky., area. Jacksonville State (21-22, 14-7 ASUN) and Eastern Kentucky (29-15,...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few weeks after Russellville held their signing day, two Panthers had a signing day of their own putting the pen to paper to make it official where they will attending college. Lennon Ries will be extending his football career to play at Murray State....
Welcome to NBC 10 Sports’ inaugural edition of ‘Bulldog Blitz’, sponsored by Jim Taylor Ford in Ruston. Louisiana Tech’s baseball team, currently ranked second in Conference USA league play, welcomes Florida Atlantic to the ‘Love Shack’. The Bulldogs are second in the league overall in pitching, with a 4.40 earned run average. Meanwhile, Techsters star […]
Kentucky is committed to using the transfer portal to address needs. Over the last two years, the Wildcats have added 14 players to their roster from the portal and a few are expected to play big roles in 2022. On3’s scouting department is busy at work with high school rankings...
