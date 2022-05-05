KJ Williams commits to LSU

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Now, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are calling out the Golden State Warriors for causing unnecessary injury.Morant re-injured his troublesome right knee late in the game when Jordan Poole grabbed it as they fought for a loose ball late in the Warriors' 142-112 victory that embarrassed the Grizzlies on Saturday night and gave Golden State a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.Morant left Chase Center without speaking to reporters but posted and later deleted a video of the play on his Twitter feed with the words "broke the code," a reference Warriors coach Steve Kerr had...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO