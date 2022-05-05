KJ Williams commits to LSU

Scott Satterfield, head coach of the Louisville Cardinals, joined 247Sports for an interview recently in which the coach opened up on the wave of alleged tampering within college football. Satterfield was asked about the transfer of his former speedy wideout, Tyler Harrell, to the University of Alabama, and whether or...
A former All-State player from Scotlandville Magnet in Baton Rouge was in a vehicle on March 18th in Dallas that fired gunshots which resulted in the death of 20 year old Cameron Ray. Kelvin Joseph, 22, a current cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys was a passenger, but was unarmed and...
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Jaguar Nation is mourning the loss of a Southern University student and cheerleader. Southern University Athletic Department posted on their Twitter, saying that they were notified of a social media post that informed them about the passing of Arlana Miller on May 4.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Now, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are calling out the Golden State Warriors for causing unnecessary injury.Morant re-injured his troublesome right knee late in the game when Jordan Poole grabbed it as they fought for a loose ball late in the Warriors' 142-112 victory that embarrassed the Grizzlies on Saturday night and gave Golden State a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.Morant left Chase Center without speaking to reporters but posted and later deleted a video of the play on his Twitter feed with the words "broke the code," a reference Warriors coach Steve Kerr had...
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jordan Beck swatted a three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning and Tennessee’s top-ranked baseball team avoided a three-game Southeastern Conference sweep at Kentucky on Saturday by winning the finale 7-2. The Vols (42-6, 20-4) dropped Thursday’s opener in extra innings and the fell 5-2 in the completion of Friday’s rain-delayed game earlier Saturday to suffer their first series loss of the season.
Ole Miss baseball improved its perilous SEC Tournament positioning Friday night. The Rebels took down Missouri, 7-5, in the first of a three-game series that carries significant postseason ramifications and concludes on Sunday. With the win, Ole Miss improved to 25-19 overall and 8-14 in league games. The Rebels are...
Jacksonville State's baseball series at Eastern Kentucky has been delayed because of rain. JSU and EKU will play a Saturday doubleheader, although the time will be determined Friday night after a another look at Saturday's forecast for the Richmond, Ky., area. Jacksonville State (21-22, 14-7 ASUN) and Eastern Kentucky (29-15,...
ATHENS, GA.------The Georgia Bulldogs welcome Vanderbilt to Foley Field for an SEC series starting Friday. Game times are 6:30 pm ET Friday (SECN+), 2 pm ET on Saturday (SECN+) and 2 pm ET on Sunday (SECN). The entire series will be available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network. The Bulldogs...
AUBURN — Auburn baseball is still trying to prove itself against the SEC heavyweights.
This time the Tigers get to do it at home, where they have won seven consecutive games.
They went wire-to-wire with No. 1 Tennessee last weekend in a thrilling 2-1 road series loss. Now Auburn (31-14, 12-9 SEC) faces No. 3...
Comments / 0