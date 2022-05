Calling all kids ages 4 – 12! Get your fish on at the Youth Fishing Rodeo at Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge! This event will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Jim Schmidt Boardwalk Trailhead/fishing access site at exit 11 on I-59 north in Pearl River. The rodeo encourages both beginner and experienced anglers. If you are new to fishing, we have mentors who can assist with casting and share some helpful fishing tips.

PEARL RIVER, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO