Cash was trash over the past 13 years, as miniscule interest rates kept investors away from the asset, pushing them largely to stocks. But now that the Federal Reserve has embarked on its program to raise interest rates, investors are starting to feel a little differently about cash. The Fed boosted rates by 25 basis points in March, and many investors expect to see hikes of at least 50 basis points in both May and June.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO