ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio party sues Governor Mike DeWine

By John Lynch
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DM1eD_0fUArOoh00

COLUMBUS ( WTRF ) – Ohio Democrats said they took the next steps in the ongoing battle with Mike DeWine and his administration in what they call the largest public corruption scandal in Ohio history.

Attorney General candidate Jeff Crossman and Auditor candidate Taylor Sappington say they plan on releasing records that were finally secured from DeWine, and Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters will announce legal action against the governor for illegally rejecting records requests filed by the Party.

Ohio Democrats say they have been working on getting answers to who knew what and when about the FirstEnergy scandal.

See where COVID transmission is highest in Ohio

The party says that Ohioans continue to pay $287,000 every single day for – but have been stonewalled at every turn by the DeWine administration, leaving public records requests unanswered for over a hundred days.

You can view the full lawsuit here

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

J.D. Vance thanks Trump and says the 'America First agenda' is alive and well after WINNING Ohio GOP Senate primary: Democratic Senate hopeful Tim Ryan and Republican Gov. Mike DeWine also score victories

Ohio Republican Senate hopeful J.D. Vance, author of the best-selling book Hillbilly Elegy, won his primary Tuesday night, after getting endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The Associated Press called Vance's race at 9:35 p.m., after he comfortably pulled away from rivals including former state Treasurer Josh Mandel and state...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Rolling Stone

Michigan Democrat Flips Deep-Red District After Opponent Told His Daughters to ‘Lie Back and Enjoy’ Rape

Click here to read the full article. Michigan’s 74th House District isn’t supposed to go blue, but thanks to an upstart campaign by Democrat Carol Glanville the state’s legislature will be a little less lopsided — at least for the next few months.  Glanville held off Republican Robert “R.J.” Regan and a write-in candidate, Mike Milanowski Jr., in Tuesday’s special election to take the state House of Representatives seat, which was vacated by the GOP’s Mark Huizenga when he won a state Senate seat in 2020. It wasn’t even close. Glanville, the city commissioner for Walker, Michigan, won by a 52-40-percent margin...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Found: Damon Williams

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. Damon Williams is 25 years old. He was reported missing in Cleveland on April 2, but was reported found on April 27.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

McDonald’s murder suspect now in custody

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The suspect in the shooting death of a McDonald’s employee is now in custody, Lorain police confirmed to FOX 8. James Kimbrough III was wanted since January for killing the 24-year-old woman while she sat in her vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot near the intersection of Route 254 and Abbe Road […]
LORAIN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Democratic Party#Ohio Attorney General#Democrats#Party Chair#Ohio Party#Wtrf#Auditor#Firstenergy#Covid#Ohioans#Fox 8 Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Sports
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Judge reverses decision to free convicted Sandusky killer

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) –  A convicted killer will remain behind bars for at least the next several months. Erie County Common Pleas Court Judge Tygh Tone on Wednesday reversed his March order granting the release of 57-year-old DeWitt McDonald Jr. The decision came a month after a special prosecutor with the state attorney general’s office appealed […]
SANDUSKY, OH
Salon

Ohio Republican who attended Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally wins House primary

A dark horse candidate who painted a massive "Trump 2020" sign on his lawn is the official GOP nominee to represent Ohio's 9th district in the House of Representatives. J.R. Majewski, 42, a far-right Donald Trump supporter, secured the victory on Tuesday, beating out all three of his opponents, two of whom were state legislators. The Trump supporter won 36 percent of the vote in the primary election. He will now be running against Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, who has spent roughly forty years in Congress and is currently the longest-sitting member of Congress.
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy