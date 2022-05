As we enter week four of the ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, all anyone can discuss is their respective careers. Since 2020, there has been a petition to remove Amber from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — it currently has over 3 million signatures. Clearly, no one wants the 36-year-old to keep her career in the entertainment industry.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO