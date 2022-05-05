ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Bitcoin Cash Is Diving

By Henry Khederian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of several popular altcoins, including Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD, are trading lower. The weakness is in sympathy with the overall stock market as traders continue to digest Wednesday's Fed rate hike...

Which Will Happen First, Bitcoin At $100,000 Or Shiba Inu At $0.001?

Bitcoin is considered one of the most volatile assets to trade, making future price hard to predict. Popular Ethereum-based crypto Shiba Inu is down almost 30% year-to-date. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.
CURRENCIES
dailyhodl.com

$1,200,000,000 in Bitcoin Moved Out of Coinbase in Massive Daily Outflow, According to CryptoQuant CEO – Here’s Who Is Accumulating BTC

The CEO of leading on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant is revealing a massive outflow of Bitcoin (BTC) from US-based crypto exchange Coinbase. Ki Young Ju tells his 289,600 Twitter followers that 30,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.21 billion were transferred from the coffers of Coinbase on Friday. “30,000 BTC flowed out from...
MARKETS
3 reasons cryptocurrency prices are tumbling

Bitcoin continued its slide this week, falling losing nearly 9% on Thursday and Friday amid a broader selloff in financial markets. The cryptocurrency traded Friday at just under $36,000 and is down 18% over the last month, according to Coinbase. Other major digital currencies have also pulled back sharply. Here's what experts say is weighing on cryptos.
MARKETS
Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Bitcoin
Federal Reserve
Economy
Stock Market
Markets
2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Top Trader Forecasts Imminent Record High for One Ethereum Rival, Says 38% Bitcoin Burst Likely

A widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader says he’s bullish on three digital assets including Bitcoin (BTC) and one up-and-coming Ethereum (ETH) competitor. Starting with Bitcoin, pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 173,800 Twitter followers that he believes BTC will surge close to 40% as the leading cryptocurrency continues to show a bullish market structure in the higher timeframe.
MARKETS
Why Tesla Shares Are Diving

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Tesla Inc TSLA, are trading lower amid overall weakness as traders continue to digest Wednesday's Fed rate hike announcement. An increase in yields has pressured tech and growth stocks. The Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.5%...
STOCKS
2,739 Bitcoin Was Just Transferred From Binance To Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just transferred $106,828,911 worth of Bitcoin off Binance, and the investor then sent these funds to Coinbase. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
Bank Analysis On Why Bitcoin Can't Serve As An Inflation Hedge

One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America Corp BAC, has recently stated that Bitcoin BTC/USD cannot serve as an inflation hedge. In its recent research paper, the bank mentioned that Bitcoin keeps trading in tandem with the U.S. stocks despite being promoted as a haven asset.
BUSINESS
