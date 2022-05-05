ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, OH

Man fined $1 million in hazardous waste case

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjLDs_0fUAqujE00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Wednesday, a New Waterford man was sentenced to five years probation and fined $1 million after pleading guilty to a charge of illegally storing hazardous waste .

Richard Sickelsmith, 63, received the sentence from Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Report: Deputies arrest armed man after chase on ATV in Warren

Sickelsmith entered a guilty plea on March 25 in the case.

Authorities in Sebring say they discovered thousands of pounds of toxic materials during a search of the old Sebring Industrial Plating plant in March 2021.

The Sebring Police Department and Ohio EPA conducted the search on March 24, 2021, at the facility on W. New York Avenue following an investigation that began in 2018.

Sickelsmith is the former operator of the plant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sebring, OH
Crime & Safety
Mahoning County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
New Waterford, OH
City
Sebring, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Mahoning County, OH
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Waste#Atv#Ohio Epa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
EPA
WTRF- 7News

Ohio correctional officer charged with selling cell phones and tobacco to inmates

U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler announced that a federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment charging Milton Williams, 27, of Austintown, Ohio, with participating in a conspiracy that sold contraband to inmates at a Federal Correctional Institute in Elkton, Ohio (FCI-Elkton). According to the indictment, from March 2020 to January 2021, the defendant worked as […]
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy