ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Patrick Schwarzenegger: Colin Firth’s Transformation For ‘The Staircase’ Was ‘Jaw-Dropping’

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tyntm_0fUAqqCK00
Image Credit: HBO Max

Patrick Schwarzenegger is part of the incredible ensemble cast of The Staircase, which premiered May 5 on HBO Max. The series revolves around Michael Peterson, who went on trial for the shocking death of his wife Kathleen, who was found dead at the bottom of a staircase. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the actor about witnessing Colin Firth’s incredible and seamless transformation into the fascinating and enigmatic Michael Peterson.

“I almost was speechless because he’s so incredible of going in as Colin Firth, and then within a heartbeat can switch over to Michael Peterson. And that’s a hard thing to do. All the little quirky things, the eyebrows, and the mouth, and the dialect. It was jaw-dropping to watch him go fully into that,” Patrick told HollywoodLife at the New York City premiere on May 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eSzVJ_0fUAqqCK00
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Colin Firth in ‘The Staircase.’ (HBO Max)

Patrick plays Todd Peterson, one of Michael’s sons from his first marriage. Todd is a fervent supporter of his father’s innocence. In the first episode of the series, Todd returns home after a party to find ambulances outside his home. He comforts his father as police investigate Kathleen’s death. The Peterson home soon becomes a crime scene, and Michael would eventually be charged for murdering Kathleen.

Prior to The Staircase, Patrick had watched the documentary that was released on Netflix in 2018. He opened up about whether or not his opinion of whether or not Michael is guilty changed while playing Todd Peterson.

“I was a big fan of the documentary before starting this project so, yes, I went in with my preconceived notion of he was guilty,” Patrick admitted. “I still do think that, but things have a little bit made me open my eyes and mind to other possibilities because doing this project we just way more in-depth into what happened, what could have happened. This miniseries explores other ways that she could have died so, yes, my mind was expanded a little bit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20fPMM_0fUAqqCK00
The cast of ‘The Staircase.’ (HBO Max)

The series also stars Toni Collette, Sophie Turner, Olivia DeJonge, Odessa Young, Parker Posey, Dane DeHaan, and Michael Stuhlbarg. The first three episodes are available to stream now, and new episodes will drop Thursdays on HBO Max.

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Robert Downey Jr Looks Unrecognizable With Full Head Of White Hair Filming New Film: Photos

The ‘Iron Man’ actor, 57, was spotting filming alongside Cillian Murphy for Christopher Nolan’s new drama ‘Oppenheimer.’. Robert Downey Jr. is a master at transforming for his movie roles and he proved it once again when he was spotted filming in New York on Tuesday, April 12. The 57-year-old thespian looked unrecognizable sporting a full head of white hair as he worked on a scene with Cillian Murphy for Christipher Nolan’s new historical drama Oppenheimer.
MOVIES
Page Six

Patrick Schwarzenegger calls mom Maria Shriver his ‘everything’

Patrick Schwarzenegger is happy to confess that he’s a total mama’s boy. Schwarzenegger — the son of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger — told Page Six on Tuesday that his family is “extremely close.” “We have Sunday dinners at [Shriver’s] house every week. My mom, she’s my everything,” he told us at the premiere of HBO’s “The Staircase.” He added, “I am a mommy’s boy. My dad would say it too.” As for his father’s kooky menagerie, which includes a donkey named Lulu and a miniature horse, Patrick “loves them.” “He’s in that like three-quarter life, not crisis, but mode, where he’s like,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Russell Crowe & Liam Hemsworth Set To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Land Of Bad’ — Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator) and The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth are set to star in action-thriller film Land Of Bad, we can reveal. Crowe will play Reaper, an Air Force drone pilot supporting a Delta Force special ops mission in the South Philippines. After the mission goes terribly wrong, he has 48 hours to remedy what has devolved into a wild rescue operation. Hemsworth will play the green air controller who is thrust into the middle of a high-stakes extraction which involves no weapons and no communication other than the drone above. Highland...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Parker Posey
Person
Odessa Young
Person
Olivia Dejonge
Person
Colin Firth
Person
Sophie Turner
Person
Dane Dehaan
Person
Todd Peterson
Person
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Person
Toni Collette
Person
Michael Stuhlbarg
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
POPSUGAR

Hailey Bieber Wears a Sheer, Crystal Bralette to the Met Gala Afterparty

Hailey Bieber kept the Met Gala's "Gilded Glamour" theme rolling at the afterparty on Monday night. While celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson opted for sweats after the red carpet and others like Olivia Rodrigo went full Y2K, Bieber arrived in a crystal-embellished Yves Saint Laurent bralette and black leather shorts layered under an oversize blazer. She styled the look with a sleek bun, an Anita Ko Double Piercing Pear Diamond Loop Earring ($4,075), Zoe Braided Huggies Earrings ($1,850), an Oval Shaped Diamond Demi Eternity Band ($33,400), sunglasses, and heeled sandals in a vibrant cherry red.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You Hear What Celebrities Are Now Saying About Johnny Depp

The ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial – whereby the 58-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing his 36-year-old ex-wife for $50 million in relation to a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote about allegedly facing ‘domestic violence;’ and she is counter-suing for $100 million! – is still taking Hollywood by storm. And it seems like everyone from fans to fellow A-listers aren’t shy of sharing their opinions, or letting the world know whose side they are on!
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staircase#Film Star
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes ‘Absolutely Smitten’ With New Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III: He’s Met Her Mom ‘Multiple Times’

Katie Holmes’ name was on everyone’s lips after she was photographed kissing a new beau on Thursday, April 28. The Dawson’s Creek alum, 42, looked incredibly happy packing on the PDA with musician Bobby Wooten III, causing a commotion with fans who want to know more about this new romance! A source close to the actress EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife the 411 and said that Katie is “absolutely smitten” with the Broadway-performing bassist.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Spotted On Date With Husband In Rare Photos

Jaclyn Smith is celebrating her love for her husband Dr. Brad Allen! The Charlie’s Angels actress, 76, looked chic and stunning while stepping out for a lunch date in Montecito over the weekend, spotted buying a sweet card for her man in photos you can see here. Jaclyn, known as one of the original Angels from the hit show from the ’70s, wore a gorgeous black-and-white-striped long sleeve top, pairing the look with skinny jeans and a beige and brown Hermès Birkin bag.
MONTECITO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Jay Leno says the 'most disturbing' part of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars was his 'real anger'

Jay Leno was in the audience at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre for the Oscars last month when Will Smith, unhappy with a joke presenter Chris Rock had just made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, walked onstage and slapped him. Although that moment was shocking for everyone there — and the millions watching — it was what happened afterward, when Smith twice yelled at Rock to, "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth," that stuck with him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Wore A Fiery Red Maxi Dress To House Hunt With Ben Affleck And We're Still Not Recovered

Jennifer Lopez always knows how to dazzle and enhance any occasion with her timeless style— whether she’s gracing a red carpet, posing for an iconic photo shoot or even looking for a potential home with her fiancé, Ben Affleck. The Marry Me star, 52, was just spotted over the weekend in yet another gorgeous ensemble while touring houses with Affleck, 49, and we can’t get over the bright red, flowy and curve-flaunting maxi dress she just rocked!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
184K+
Followers
17K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy