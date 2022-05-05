ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies after being shot last month

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A 32-year-old man died Wednesday after being shot on April 22, the Aurora Police Department said.

Noah Kelly Pfister was shot in the area of 13100 E. Kansas Drive, and the shooting caused police to place a brief secure perimeter on nearby schools.

Woman dies month and a half after assault, suspect arrested

FOX31’s Joshua Short said a mother was at the playground with her 2-year-old when she heard three shots and others nearby also heard three shots.

No suspects are in custody and the incident is being investigated as a homicide. Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video to contact @CrimeStoppersCO .

