ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Connecticut man charged after shots fired in Jamestown

By Andrew Murphy
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Zlge_0fUAq3TK00

On Wednesday, May 4, police responded to the 100 block of Broadhead Avenue to investigate a report of shots fired.

Officers determined that the suspect fled the scene in a blue Chevrolet Cruz. Upon locating the vehicle and the occupants it was determined that Victor Nunez, 20, of Hartford was the shooter.

Nunez was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

Additional charges are expected pending further investigation.

Comments / 5

Related
YourErie

Erie PD arrests shooting suspect from April 19 home invasion

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Police Department has arrested a suspect for an April 19 shooting at the 100 block of E. 23rd St. Wildredo Delgado-Rodriguez was taken into custody for the incident and is facing charges that include robbery, burglary and theft, the Erie Police Department announced on May 4. On April 19, police responded […]
ERIE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man facing murder charge for Utica Station stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a murder charge after a deadly stabbing at the metro rail station on E. Utica Street. According to the Erie County District Attorney’s office, Contrelle Hornsby, 29, stabbed 53-year-old Donnie Reese in February. Reese died at ECMC. Hornsby is being held without bail and has a […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, NY
State
Connecticut State
City
Hartford, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy