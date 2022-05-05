Connecticut man charged after shots fired in Jamestown

On Wednesday, May 4, police responded to the 100 block of Broadhead Avenue to investigate a report of shots fired.

Officers determined that the suspect fled the scene in a blue Chevrolet Cruz. Upon locating the vehicle and the occupants it was determined that Victor Nunez, 20, of Hartford was the shooter.

Nunez was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

Additional charges are expected pending further investigation.