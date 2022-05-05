Jesusita Fire 13th Anniversay

Two California condors have been released into the wild in an attempt to restore the threatened birds to their former habitat.The release on Tuesday, a collaboration between the Yurok Tribe, the National Parks Service and the US Fish and Wildlife service, took place in the northern California redwood forest — a stretch of land containing some of the planet’s tallest trees.Now, the forest also contains some of the planet’s largest — and most endangered — birds.Once, the California condor ruled the skies across western North America; their nine-foot wingspans casting shadows on habitats as diverse as the arid scrubland...

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO