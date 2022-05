Impact Wrestling's Under Siege event delivered several surprises, including two big returns. The first was Mia Yim, who returned to Impact to face Deonna Purrazzo and help out Taya Valkyrie. The second occurred towards the end of the pay-per-view and heralded the return of a big-time Impact fan favorite. Before Josh Alexander's match with Ishii, Moose came out and hijacked the show, jumping on the microphone for an angry promo. He had threatened to keep the other match from happening when the lights went out, and after the lights came back on it was none other than Sami Callihan standing in the ring, who has been out for a while recovering from a broken ankle, and now he is officially back in the ring for Impact Wrestling.

