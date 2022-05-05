ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

One person injured after construction site incident in South End, Boston

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
BOSTON — Emergency crews responded to an incident at a construction site in the South End of Boston on Thursday morning.

The incident was reported around 11 a.m. in the area of 100 East Canton St., officials said.

A worker was transported to Boston Medical center from the scene, according to a Boston EMS spokesperson.

Boston police said they were called to the scene to investigate the premises around 10:46 a.m. The Occupational Health and Safety Administration and Boston EMS were also called to the scene.

The incident comes a day after three workers were injured in a construction collapse at a former power plant in South Boston.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

