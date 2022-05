It's impossible to be an Android fan right now and not be excited about all the work that's happening on the development of Android 13. We just got our first Beta back at the end of April, and with Google I/O popping off in just a few more days, we can almost guarantee we'll be hearing about a lot of cool new functionality that's on its way. So far, though, the Android 13 conversation has been dominated by talk about what it means for mobile devices like phones and tablets, and it's easy to forget the whole scope of product types it touches — which includes Android TV. This week Google gave developers their latest peek at that updated platform, with the release of Android 13 Beta 1 for Android TV.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO