Atascosa County, TX

Man arrested for possession of child pornography

By Andrea Carden
news4sanantonio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - A man was arrested for child pornography after deputies served a search warrant and found thousands of images involving prepubescent girls, some under the age of seven years of age, on his computer....

