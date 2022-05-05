ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

World Games Countdown: 64 Days

CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qq7GZ_0fUAoqhO00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Preparations for the World Games 2022 continue as the city marks 64 days until the major event and CBS 42 is counting down the days!

Each day CBS 42 will feature a community member or someone tied to the event helping us countdown the days until the World Games begin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Road closures coming to Birmingham for World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is gearing up for the start of the World Games 2022 by presenting plans to keep fans safe during the event while also attempting to limit any disruptions for residents. During a press conference Tuesday, members of the city and the World Games announced closings across the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Star Wars Day a hit in Florida town

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay Arts Alliance held its second annual Star Wars Day in downtown Panama City Wednesday. “Last year we had about 300 people that responded to the event. We had about 500 show up. This year we had 1500 people respond before the event and I think you see it,” […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Birmingham, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Games#Wiat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

3 arrested after SWAT team raids home in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested three people after they were found with several illegal drugs including cocaine and ecstasy. Algernon Grayson, 22, Antonio Grayson, 24, and Yasheika Trotter, 46, were arrested after a SWAT team and K9 unit searched a home on the 100 block of N. Joseph Avenue in Prichard, according to […]
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Georgia mother sentenced in bathtub death of 10-month-old son

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A mother pleaded guilty Wednesday to causing the death of her 10-month-old son back in 2020. Jessica Lynn Gay, 25, was sentenced to serve the maximum possible sentence of 10 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. Officials say on June 6, 2020, Gay was bathing her 10-month-old son, Daltyn […]
HAZLEHURST, GA
AL.com

Texas-based Bombshells restaurant and bar coming to 3 Alabama cities

A Texas-based restaurant franchise is coming to Alabama, with its first location in Huntsville. A franchise agreement has been signed between RCI Hospitality Holdings and Jerry Westlund to open three locations of Bombshells Restaurant & Bar over the next five years in Alabama. Westlund of Nashville, a hospitality entrepreneur, owns 30 nightclubs, bars and restaurants in 12 states.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy