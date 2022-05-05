ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Taylor Swift’s ‘This Love (Taylor’s Version)’ to release at midnight

By Savannah Young
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34iSl9_0fUAoWEy00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Swifties, it’s time! Taylor Swift is releasing a re-recorded song from her hit album “1989” at midnight on Thursday.

Taylor Swift announced in an Instagram post that she is releasing This Love (Taylor’s Version) from her 2014 album “1989.” Swift also released merch on her website featuring items from her “1989” album as well as her album “Speak Now.”

Taylor Swift teases new song in movie trailer

Taylor Swift’s music catalog was sold by her former record label. In order for her to own the rights to her first five albums she re-recording each one. Another of those recordings drops tonight.

Taylor dropped her first re-recorded album in April of 2021 — “Fearless (Taylor’s version).” Then, in November 2021, she released “Red (Taylor’s Version).”

Swift is also releasing songs that didn’t make the original album.

Swift is not releasing her albums in chronological order, so the mystery over which song will drop next has every Swiftie looking for Easter egg-style clues, even among the Taylor Swift wordle-style game. Wonder what students in NYU’s Taylor Swift class think of this?

Dolly Parton ‘honored and humbled’ by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

Because the merch released today is from the 1989 album, fans are specularing on social media that “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” could be the next album re-release. However merch was also released for “Speak Now”

Taylor Swift releasing a re-recorded song and two sets of merch is just another example of her doing what she’s known for: Keeping fans on their toes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knoxville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Knoxville, TN
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Dolly Parton
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyu#Chronological Order#Tenn#Swiftie
AOL Corp

Miranda Lambert says she 'wasn't prepared' for the tabloid frenzy surrounding her split from Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert says she "wasn't prepared" for the tabloid frenzy surrounding her marriage and eventual divorce from fellow country star Blake Shelton. "It's not nice sometimes, but I think you've got to take it with a grain of salt," Lambert, 38, told CBS Sunday Morning of having all eyes on her private life. Her career, however, makes it easier to put the rumor mill to rest.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
MUSIC
WATE

WATE

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy