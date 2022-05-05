Man sentenced to 57 years for attempted murder of Lafayette police officer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to serve 57 years behind bars after he was found guilty of the attempted murder of a Lafayette police officer in April 2020.

Trevor Kentrell Bowie of Gary was found guilty on April 1 after a four-day jury trial. His guilty convictions included a Level 1 felony attempted murder charge, a Level 3 felony attempted aggravated battery charge and numerous other felony and misdemeanor charges. Bowie was sentenced on Thursday.

According to court records, Lafayette police officers were searching for Bowie on April 21, 2020, after his girlfriend reported him to police for stealing her handgun.

Lafayette police officers encountered Bowie in the area of 10th and Union Street who fled from officers but was later spotted on 8th Street. Officers pursued Bowie on foot with the suspect leading police to the parking lot for the officers of the Tippecanoe County Coroner and the Emergency Management. on N. 6th Street.

Court records state Bowie fell in the parking lot, his gun dropping to the ground. He quickly retrieved the gun, however, and is said to have pointed the weapon at one of the pursuing officers. The Lafayette police officer fired his weapon at Bowie who reportedly fell back and dropped his gun. Once again, however, Bowie is reported to have picked up the fallen weapon and again pointed the handgun toward the Lafayette police officers.

According to the documents, two officers then fired at Bowie who fell back and dropped his firearm. Police then secured the weapon and provided medical aid to the suspect. The shooting occurred at 1:23 a.m. Bowie was critically wounded by the shooting but survived his injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.