Massachusetts certainly has some interesting and mysterious attractions. We've discussed the Creature or Monster of Coca Cola Ledge in North Adams. If you missed that one, you can check out the story by going here. How about Balance Rock in Pittsfield State Forest? Also, what about some of the spooky activity that was captured on video at Hillside Cemetery in North Adams? We can't forget about the bizarre Rocking Horse Graveyard in the City of Lynn. You get the idea. Massachusetts has some weird, spooky, and interesting attractions. Some of these are well known like Houghton Mansion and the Hoosac Tunnel both in Northern Berkshire County. Some are a bit less known.

