Climate change activists are calling the whole paradigm into question as a model for cryptocurrencies. The state of New York is close to banning Proof of Work cryptocurrency mining. The Central African Republic is already seeing some pushback for its adoption of Bitcoin. The current monetary system, which seems largely based on petro-dollars and war, is actually responsible for putting the planet at risk. Bitcoin could really be replaced, if there are enough miners and enough countries adopt Bitcoin as legal tender as legal currency.

ECONOMY ・ 11 HOURS AGO