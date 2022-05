ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTRF) — A barge went rogue Saturday afternoon on the Ohio River near St. Marys, West Virginia. The incident was captured on video by Mike Lynch. You can watch the barge drift uncontrolled down the river with a tugboat in pursuit. Lynch says the barge was eventually secured. 7NEWS reached out to […]

SAINT MARYS, WV ・ 19 HOURS AGO