Coquille Tribe's new health clinic, Ko-Kwel Wellness Center-Eugene, is officially open. The tribal-run clinic is the only culturally specific medical clinic available to an estimated 6,000 Native American and Alaskan Natives in Lane County, more than half of whom are enrolled in Medicaid. “I am so happy the Coquille Tribe’s new clinic is...

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO