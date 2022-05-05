ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Mosque visitor ticketed for reckless driving

By Dave Herndon
Dearborn Press & Guide
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA police officer who was parked near the American Moslem Bekaa Center, 6110 Chase at about 6 a.m. April 24, a Dearborn police officer caught a black 2012 Toyota Camry as it spun the tires and sped off out of the south parking lot. The vehicle turned westbound on...

www.pressandguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chase, MI
City
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Radio#Mosque#American#Bekaa Center#Medianews Group#The Press And Guide
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
MotorBiscuit

Safety Recall For Half-a-Million Toyota and Lexus Vehicles

Software issues with Toyota’s electronic stability control system have forced the company to recall almost 500,000 vehicles, including Lexus models. The system aids drivers by individually applying brakes to help maintain control. Toyota says the issue won’t allow the system to turn on when the car is started.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Newly released video shows Alabama corrections officer at hotel morning of escape

Video footage released by authorities Saturday shows a missing former corrections officer at a hotel in Alabama the morning she reportedly helped an inmate escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released the video. The office said it shows Vicky White checking out of a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, the same day she is believed to have helped capital murder suspect Casey White flee the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
FLORENCE, AL
CBS Denver

Recovery Operation Underway For Man Presumed Drowned At Cherry Creek Reservoir

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – After unsuccessful overnight search, rescue personnel from South Metro Fire Rescue, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office have restarted their efforts Sunday morning to locate a man presumed drowned after he fell from an inner tube being pulled by a boat Saturday evening. The call reporting the emergency was made at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Lauren Ono, public information officer for South Metro Fire Rescue. Searchers immediately put boats on the water and used underwater and airborne drones in an attempt to find the 29-year-old man. The rescue mission changed to a...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy