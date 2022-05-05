ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

2022 Slurry Seal Project

 2 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — MicroSurfacing Contractors LLC will begin sealing streets in the southeast one-third of Champaign on May 11.

The residential streets will be closed for about four hours until cured.

Heavily traveled streets and streets with businesses will have one lane open at all times.

Residents will be notified by door flyers the day before closing.

Officials said residents should have their cars parked outside the work area if needed. They also said people cannot park on the streets that are posted “no parking” from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

According to officials, no work will be done on the weekends. The project should take about two weeks to complete depending on weather conditions.

