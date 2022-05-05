Richmond hiring, addressing health disparities, racial injustice in communities

RICHMOND, Va. ( WRIC ) — Are you someone who cares deeply about how systemic racism has impacted communities in and around the Richmond area? Are you looking for a way to help neighbors, family and friends thrive despite the challenges associated with persistent health disparities?

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) are looking for candidates to potentially join the Health Equity Fund Community Advisory Committee (HEF CAC), which will be responsible for identifying community-led projects that address health disparities to fund. The position is paid and open to all Richmonders 18 years and older.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines health disparities as the burden of disease, injury, violence or lack of access to health services experienced by socially disadvantaged people that are otherwise preventable or accessible for others.

Applicants to the HEF CAC must be able to commit 15-20 hours of work between May to November 2022. The list of responsibilities for committee members include, but are not limited to:

Work independently,

Attend meetings virtually and in-person,

Promote funding nominations,

Make recommendations for funding to the health department,

Offer input on how to measure project success

The application deadline is May 20.

The Health Equity Fund was established in October 2021 through an investment of $5 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds to support community-led projects across Richmond that address health disparities and racial injustice in the city’s communities.

The fund will use data and input from residents and community leaders with lived and professional expertise to determine which projects aimed at alleviating health disparities would receive funding.

For questions about how to join the HEF CAC, email Hannah Quigley or check out the online application form.

