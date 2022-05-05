ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Make ‘morning-after pill’ easier to obtain should Roe be repealed

By Other Voices
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If women’s rights for their bodies are going to be taken away by the abolition of Roe v. Wade, I feel that it is time to make the “morning-after pill” readily available. It should be sold over...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pill#Victorian
Variety

Paxton Smith, High School Valedictorian Whose Abortion Rights Speech Went Viral, on Roe v. Wade News

Click here to read the full article. Paxton Smith electrified abortion rights advocates when she used her 2021 high school graduation speech to decry wide-ranging abortion restrictions that were being pushed by Texas lawmakers. The valedictorian’s remarks, in which she told the audience that “there is a war on my body and a war on my rights,” quickly went viral, making Smith one of the youngest faces and most influential voices of the movement. Now, the conflict that Smith described has entered a new phase after Politico broke the news this week that the Supreme Court has prepared a majority draft...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Women's Health
TIME

If Roe v. Wade Is Overturned, Our Clinic Will Stop Providing Abortions Immediately. But We Won't Shut Down

Today, like most weekday mornings, there will be about a dozen women at various points in early pregnancy patiently waiting for their appointments at West Alabama Women’s Center , where we work. Some of them will be there for an aspiration abortion. Others will be waiting to see a nurse for bloodwork and counseling and to receive large glossy booklets of fetal images that the state requires they have in their possession for at least 48 hours before terminating a pregnancy. The afternoon will be even busier, with as many as 15 patients at a time coming to obtain the first pill of their medication abortions, as even more “first days” arrive for their time with the nurses, the “informed consent” materials, and the start of their 48-hour countdown, too.
ALABAMA STATE
MassLive.com

Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers reveals she had an abortion last year, promotes access to procedure in wake of Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade

Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers has revealed online that she had an abortion late last year while on tour. The announcement comes in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion to vote to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which has guaranteed the right to an abortion nationwide for half a century. The draft opinion was first reported by Politico.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Roe v Wade: My pregnancy reveal was a message about abortion – for very good reason

Being far too old for TikTok, and something of a social-mediaphobe, there was no gender reveal announcement accompanying the early days of my pregnancy. Instead of releasing blue balloons or cutting into a cake filled with themed candies, I inadvertently announced my pregnancy in a post about abortion.It was 2018; the then president Donald Trump had reinstated the global gag rule rescinded by Barack Obama, effectively blocking sexual health clinics that provide access to abortions from using federal funding. Numerous states were gearing up to limit abortion – in short, a prelude to the current potential overturning of landmark abortion...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
marketplace.org

Overturning of Roe v. Wade would change landscape for medication abortion

More than half of the abortions in the U.S. are induced through the use of medication, according to the Guttmacher Institute. The procedure is allowed by the Food and Drug Administration in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy, and during the pandemic, the agency stopped requiring that patients obtain the medication in person.
U.S. POLITICS
Davenport Journal

“The point is that I was coming to you with symptoms and they matched the disease”, Young woman says doctors dismissed her symptoms as heartburn from drinking too much until she was diagnosed with incurable cancer

The young woman says doctors told her that she was suffering from heartburn because she was ‘drinking too much’. Unfortunately, she was later diagnosed with cancer. Doctors later told her that the deadly disease had also spread to her lungs, liver, lymph nodes and bones and that it was incurable. The law student is urging anyone dissatisfied with a doctor to push for answers. She says she’ll always wonder if her disease was caught sooner, whether her prognosis might be different. “No matter what a doctor or any healthcare professional says you know your body better than anybody else. If you think that something’s wrong and if you don’t feel that what they’re saying is right, like you deserve a scan or something more, you need to push and push.” the unfortunate woman said.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
73K+
Followers
69K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy