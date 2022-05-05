ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Arizona State OL Transfer Sione Veikoso Commits To BYU Football

By MITCH HARPER
kslsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVO, Utah – BYU football picked up another commitment out of the Transfer Portal in Arizona State’s Sione Veikoso. Veikoso officially entered the portal two days ago, after the May 1 deadline. But his paperwork to ASU’s compliance office was submitted before the deadline making him eligible to compete for playing...

kslsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Tuscaloosa News

'Bama didn't even know who I was:' Alabama football lands 2022 juco TE on trip to see teammate

Alabama football made a late spring addition to its class of 2022. Miles Kitselman of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas committed to the Crimson Tide and will enroll in June, Hutchinson coach Drew Dallas confirmed to the Tuscaloosa News. Kitselman, 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, is Alabama's fourth tight end commit, joining early enrollee Elijah Brown, Amari Niblack and Danny Lewis. He brings the class' size to 26. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Florida QB Emory Jones makes transfer decision

Emory Jones has decided on a new school. Jones announced via Twitter Thursday that he is headed to Arizona State. Jones mostly served as Florida’s starting quarterback last season, though he shared some time with Anthony Richardson. Jones passed for 2,734 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2021. He rushed for 759 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Gators.
ATLANTA, GA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Waive Defensive Lineman

The Minnesota Vikings are auditioning a new kicker on a three-year deal named Gabe Brkic from the University of Oklahoma. Signing Brkic situated the team at 91 players when 90 is the threshold until the regular season. Accordingly, the Vikings general manager and coaching staff had to cut ties with one player, and that was defensive lineman Jordon Scott.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Crean reportedly 'hot name' for new college basketball opening

Tom Crean is being talked about in connection with a newly open college basketball head coaching job. The University of Evansville basketball job is open after new athletics director Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried decided to fire Todd Lickliter, who went 15-53 in 2-plus seasons after taking over in January 2020. One college basketball insider is already linking Crean to the open job in the state of Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Football
Provo, UT
Football
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
The Spun

Steve Kerr Sends Clear Message Towards Memphis Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had some mince words for the Memphis Grizzlies heading into Game 3. Kerr doesn't want any of his players to risk injuring a player on the Grizzlies, even though the opposite happened in Game 2. Dillon Brooks was ejected from the game after...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Roderick
Person
Kalani Sitake
Person
Mitch Harper
Person
Jesus Christ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sophomore Dylan Harper, brother of Rutgers standout Ron Harper Jr., adds three offers the past two weeks

Dylan Harper has seen his recruitment take off the past several weeks, with several bigtime offers rolling in for the class of 2024 guard. A 6-foot-5 prospect out of Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Harper is a consensus four-star recruit. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 33 player in the nation. He is the No. 3 player in New Jersey for his recruiting class. And his recruitment is really starting to pick up in recent weeks. Over the past two weeks, Harper has received offers from Indiana (April 24), Texas Tech (April 29) and Missouri (May 2). In February, he was offered by Georgetown. Last season, he pulled in offers from Rutgers and St. Peter’s.   Twin we gotta start smiling😂😂😂 https://t.co/Ff9BIKhgMm — Ron Harper Jr. (@__RHJR) May 3, 2022 Don Bosco finished the season 23-5. RelatedRutgers football latest to offer four-star athlete from Florida Harper is the younger brother of Ron Harper Jr., the Rutgers basketball standout forward who declared for the NBA draft following this past season. His father is Ron Harper Sr. who starred in the NBA and won five NBA titles.
RAMSEY, NJ
Yardbarker

Jazz HC Quin Synder Linked to New Eastern Conference Vacancy

As Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder prepares for a hip replacement surgery, his name is being bandied about as a hot candidate in multiple NBA cities. We've already learned of the Los Angeles Lakers' "serious" interest in luring Snyder away from Utah but a new report from BleacherReport's Jake Fischer links the Jazz's head coach to a job opening with the Charlotte Hornets.
NBA
Yardbarker

Oregon Safety Daymon David Enters Transfer Portal

David has three years of eligibility remaining after appearing in nine games for Oregon in his true freshman season in 2021. He arrived in Eugene as a 4-star prospect from Franklin High School in Reisterstown, Md. In his lone season at Oregon, David logged nine total tackles. He battled injuries...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu Football#Arizona State#American Football#College Football#The Transfer Portal#Asu#Oregon State#Beavers#The Sun Devils
FanSided

Watch: Auburn football WR transfer Dazalin Worsham catches Robby Ashford pass

Auburn football fans have resurrected a video that was buried deep in the archives of 247Sports college football reporter Keith Niebuhr’s Twitter account. It wasn’t just any random video. The footage from practice, one ahead of 2019’s Under Armour All American Game, showed Auburn football transfer QB Robby Ashford throw an end zone fade to the newest Tiger, Dazalin Worsham.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ty Lawson set to join the Big3 to continue basketball career

Former UNC basketball standout Ty Lawson is continuing his professional career and will do so in the United States. But it won’t be the NBA where Lawson will hit the court but instead the Big3 per Bally’s Sports. The 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, will add Lawson among other players for the upcoming season. The 34-year-old Lawson played three seasons at North Carolina before being drafted No. 18 overall in the 2009 NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves and then traded to Denver. From there, Lawson played 8 seasons in the NBA before heading overseas in 2017....
NBA
On3.com

Oregon lands at No. 14 in USA Today post-spring top-25

With spring ball in the books, it appears that the national perception of Oregon is on the rise. There were plenty of questions surrounding the Ducks’ program during the offseason following the departure of Mario Cristobal and the arrival of Dan Lanning. But after 15 spring practices that brought plenty of promising storylines and excitement, Oregon has stabilized and finished the 2022 recruiting cycle on a major high note.
OREGON STATE
The Spun

Look: College Football Star Lands Lamborghini Endorsement

The NCAA's new NIL rules have afforded some incredible opportunities for collegiate athletes around the country. Texas running back Bijan Robinson might take the cake for coolest endorsement in the NIL era so far. On Thursday, the Longhorns star unveiled his new partnership with luxury car manufacturer Lamborghini. Robinson posed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin picks up 2nd commitment for class of 2023 with OL out of Arizona

Wisconsin is working on building the class of 2023 via the recruiting trail and added another piece Friday morning. This time, the Badgers picked up an offensive line prospect out of Arizona. The player is James Durand, a 3-star lineman out of Chandler, Arizona. “I want to thank Basha Football...
CHANDLER, AZ
The Spun

Former USC Star Says Trojans 'On Par' With SEC Schools

Are the USC Trojans back? Well, Mark Sanchez certainly thinks so. During an appearance on The Herd this Friday, Sanchez discussed the future of USC football. He made it clear that he's a huge fan of Lincoln Riley. "That dude is awesome," Sanchez told Colin Cowherd. "He's got something to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC4

Utah ranked 4th for best state to attend college in

UTAH (ABC4) – College is something many Americans look forward to in life. With so many universities throughout the nation, it can be difficult to cherry-pick the school that’s the best fit for you. To help with this matter, Studee conducted research compiling the country’s top states to be a college student in. To support […]
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy