We’re getting more Apple deals to follow up on the $100 savings applied to the AirPods Max, which lets you pick up a pair of these amazing headphones for just $449. However, the latest deal is more focused on productivity, and it will be great for those looking to get their hands on a new Mac, as the 2021 model of Apple’s 24-inch iMac is now available for as low as 1,199 after receiving a $100 discount. This will get you a new iMac with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and Apple’s M1 chip with an 8‑core CPU and 7‑core GPU on its Blue presentation, as every other variant sells for more.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO