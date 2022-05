Sheryl (Showtime), the new documentary about musician and songwriter Sheryl Crow’s music, life, and career, rambles on the rhythms of her hit songs, enduring radio favorites like “If It Makes You Happy” and “All I Wanna Do,” the beer buzzy riff that originally put her on the map all the way back in 1994. Crow speaks candidly here about her journey, alongside testimonials from friends like Laura Dern, Brandi Carlile, and Joe Walsh. SHERYL: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: “I think the negative connotations associated with ‘driven’ and ‘perfectionist’ usually get put in that category of ‘bitch,'” Sheryl Crow says...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO