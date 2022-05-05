Father McGivney track sweeps GMC championship

The Father McGivney boys and girls track and field teams won the Gateway Metro Conference championships. (For the Intelligencer)

The first Gateway Metro Conference track and field meet will go down as a sweep for the Father McGivney Griffins.

The Griffins scored 105 points to edge out the Metro-East Lutheran Knights for the boys title and they scored 172 points to run away with the girls title on Wednesday at Public School Stadium in Alton.

“It was exciting,” FMCHS coach Russ Hart said. “We thought the girls could win if everything fell into place correctly and we knew the boys had a shot if everyone was as good as they could possibly be. They were pretty good tonight.”

For the boys, Father McGivney scored 105 points, followed by Metro-East Lutheran with 98 points, Marquette Catholic with 85 points, Christ Our Rock Lutheran with 54 points, Bunker Hill with 54 points and Maryville Christian with 34 points.

For the girls, Father McGivney scored 172 points, followed by Marquette Catholic with 142 points, Christ Our Rock Lutheran with 60 points, Metro-East Lutheran with 42 points and Bunker Hill with 26 points.

--

It was another big day for Father McGivney’s Jacob Huber, who took first in the 200-meter dash, the 400-meter run and the 100-meter dash and second in the long jump. He accumulated 38 points.

“Jacob got us a lot of points and go us into the game,” Hart said.

Huber took first in the 200-meter dash in 23.56, the 400-meter run in 53.43 and the 100-meter dash in 11.89. He went 5.78 meters for second in the long jump.

FMCHS also picked up a win from its 3,200-meter relay team of Tyler Ahring, Liam Boeving, Jamison Kohlberg and Nolan Shearer in 10:26.60.

Second-place finishers for FMCHS included the 1,600-meter relay team of Tyler Ahring, Nolan Shearer, Joellenbeck and Colin Moore in 4:08.07; Liam Boeving in the 1,600-meter run in 5:18.10; the 800-meter relay team of Brock Holzinger, Ben Joellenbeck, Sam Joellenbeck and Aidan Desit in 1:51.46; and Evan Rybak in the 3,200-meter run in 11:37.84.

“Evan Rybak did the 1-mile and the 2-mile for us. He came through and did a really good job for us. He’s a tough kid that never stops,” Hart said.

Metro-East Lutheran picked up wins from its 3,200-meter relay team of Blake Schaper, Nathan Staake, Carter Pryor and Elijah Schlessinger in 3:58.79 and its 400-meter relay team of Peyton Wren, Downs, Jose and Nathan Butler in 47.29.

Schlessinger, later, took first in the 800-meter run in 2:13.84.

“Elijah Schlessinger ran a great 800,” MELHS coach Mike Koch said.

Butler cruised to a win in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.59. He took second in the high jump at 1.62 meters.

Griffin Kohlmiller won the long jump with a mark of 6.29 meters.

“Griffin increased his long jump by over a foot,” Koch said.

Second-place finishers for MELHS included Pryor in the 400-meter run in 57.99.

“We had high aspirations going into it and we did great. It was the most points we have ever scored in my two years here. They did everything I was hoping for,” Koch said.

Both Metro-East Lutheran and Father McGivney boys teams will compete in the Class 1A Virden Sectional on May 20. The field events start at 4 p.m. and the running events at 6 p.m.

--

Lilly Gilbertson and Mia Range each won two events to help power the Griffins to the girls conference championship. They combined for seven top-three finishes.

Range and Gilbertson went 1-2 in the 100-meter dash, finishing in 13.54 and 13.79, respectively. Range also won the high jump with a mark of 1.52 meters.

Range finished second in the 200-meter dash in 27.96 and teammate Amelia Beltramea was third in 30.35. Range was third in the long jump at 4.21 meters.

Gilbertson also took first in the 400-meter run in 1:05.03. Cummins was second in 1:09.05. Gilbertson won the shot put with a mark of 10.15 meters.

Father McGivney picked up wins in three of the four relays.

The 3,200-meter relay team of Kaitlyn Hatley, Alyssa Terhaar, Caroline Rakers and Elena Rybak won in 10:35.39; the 800-meter relay team of Amelia Hylla, Beltramea, Isabella Harris and Rakers won in 2:02.41; and the 400-meter relay team of Hylla, Beltramea, Harris and Gilbertson in 56.83.

“The wins in the 800 and 400 relays were a little bit of a surprise for us,” Hart said. “The girls were giving me a hard time because I didn’t expect them to win. All along, they thought they were going to get first place.”

Rybak returned to the track and finished first in the 1,600-meter run in 5:13.59. She won by nearly 53 seconds. Hatley was first in the 800-meter run in 2:27.25 for the 10-second win. Cummins took first in the 3,200-meter run in 12:16.47. She was 56 seconds better than the second-place finisher.

Second-place finishers included Rakers in the triple jump with a mark of 8.26 meters and Sophia Windroff in the discus with a mark of 17.06 meters.

Rakers, along with Harris, in the triple jump and Windroff in the discus started competing in their respective events less than two weeks ago.

“Those three girls, who have never done those events before, got us a lot of points,” Hart said.

Metro-East Lutheran’s Kathren Wright won the discus with a mark of 17.2 meters.

“The girls did a great job. They don’t have the numbers but they scored more points than they have all year,” Koch said.

Both Metro-East Lutheran and Father McGivney girls teams will compete in the Class 1A Nashville Sectional on May 12. The field events start at 3 p.m. and the running events at 4 p.m.