Bixby, OK

Bixby residents frustrated with flooding issues

By Ryan Love
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 6 days ago
The Bixby Fire Department shut down access to a flooded neighborhood on Thursday, helping residents get out of the floodwaters.

Firefighters recommended residents leave the Southtown neighborhood near 171st Street and 88th East Avenue until the water recedes.

Photos: Residents voluntarily evacuate flooded Bixby neighborhood

2 News Oklahoma
Bixby residents voluntarily left the Southtown neighborhood Thursday after rainfall brought floodwaters through the area. May 5, 2022.

Bixby is one of several towns near Tulsa to deal with significant flooding following storms late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The Salvation Army deployed its Emergency Disaster Services team to New Beginnings Church to serve meals, snacks and drinks to those impacted by the storms and first responders.

Bixby Public Schools couldn't safely take children home to several neighborhoods on Thursday afternoon, prompting the district to ask parents to pick their kids up.

CE, CI, and Secondary Families,

Unfortunately, road conditions in the following areas continue to decline making the district unable to provide bus transportation this afternoon. Families in these areas will need to provide transportation home today for their children . Parents should feel free to begin picking up students immediately if needed.

Neighborhoods/Areas:

  • Deer Run
  • Bixhoma Lake
  • Leonard
  • Bixby Ranch Estates
  • Southtown
  • Woodland Acres
  • Champ Johnson Road Area
  • Any students residing along Mingo or Garnett south of Highway 64.
The district will provide a further update as soon as possible as to the status of bus transportation in these areas for Friday, 5/6.

Crossroads Church in downtown Bixby has offered to house students after school until parents can retrieve them if needed. The district will provide bus transportation from CE, CI, MS , 9GC, BLC and HS for these students. If you would like to take advantage of this option, please call your school site front office by 2:00 PM . Crossroads will have snacks, restrooms, a place to do homework, or kiddos will watch a movie until parents can get to them.

Important details:

  • These students will remain at their school site until 4:30 PM.
  • The district will provide bus transportation at that time from their school site to Crossroads.
BPS

The American Red Cross set up a shelter for Bixby residents who've been forced out of their homes at 4104 East 151st Street.

Comments / 0

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

