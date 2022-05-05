ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady had NFL’s best-selling memorabilia during 2021-22 season

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40M84P_0fUAkw8a00

There are several superstars across the league in the NFL. Ranging from players such as Patrick Mahomes , Joe Burrow , Aaron Donald and more, every fanbase has someone to celebrate. Yet with all the fanfare throughout, no player is more popular than Tom Brady .

According to sales data released by the NFLPA, even in his 22nd year in the NFL, TB12 had the best-selling merchandise among all other football players during the 2021-22 season.

This period spans from March 1, 2021, to February 28, 2022.

It’s highly likely his move from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prompted more consumers to buy a new jersey representing his new team, likely spiking the numbers, but as the data shows, this isn’t the first, or second time Brady has been the NFL’s most popular player.

It’s the fifth time Brady’s outsold every other NFL player, which is a new record , and the second consecutive year he had the top-selling merchandise. They’ve been recording such data at the NFLPA as far back as 2014.

Keep in mind, this includes everything from jerseys, all types of clothing, trading cards and collectibles, photos, bobbleheads, just about anything someone would buy that represents Brady or any other NFL player.

Related: Top-selling NFL jerseys: Russell Wilson tops jersey sales

Who else is in the top-10 of NFL merchandise sales?

Here’s the complete list of the top-10 of all NFL memorabilia sold during the 2021-22 season.

  1. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  2. Patrick Mahomes II , QB, Kansas City Chiefs
  3. Josh Allen , QB, Buffalo Bills
  4. Joe Burrow , QB, Cincinnati Bengals
  5. Mac Jones , QB, New England Patriots
  6. Dak Prescott , QB, Dallas Cowboys
  7. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
  8. Justin Fields , QB, Chicago Bears
  9. Aaron Rodgers , QB, Green Bay Packers
  10. Justin Herbert , QB, Los Angeles Chargers

The rest of the list, 11-50, can be found here .

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Raiders Have 2-Word Response To Tom Brady

Tom Brady's latest social media post has the sports world buzzing. Even the Raiders are chiming in. Brady admitted on social media on Thursday that the tuck rule game against the Raiders might have been a fumble. "The tuck rule game against the Raiders," he said, "might have been a...
NFL
FanSided

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie makes bold statement on future

Rachaad White has a lot of potential in the offense for the Buccaneers in 2022. We’ll see if he ends up meeting his lofty goals. There have been multiple trends in the NFL over the last decade that are undoubtedly here to stay in the future, such as the emphasis on mobile QBs and pass-first offenses.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
George Kittle
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Jerseys#Memorabilia#American Football#Nflpa#Tb12#The New England Patriots#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Bobbleheads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

54K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy