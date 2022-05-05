ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Rodrigo is latest singer to advocate for abortion rights

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Singer Olivia Rodrigo is using her voice to speak up on abortion. The 19-year-old performed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday when she took a moment to speak about the news of the Supreme Court planning...

Inside New York’s Abortion Rights Rally to Uphold Roe v. Wade

There was never any doubt that Tuesday would see protests break out all across America. In the late hours of Monday May 2, Politico published an unprecedented leak of a drafted Supreme Court opinion that spelled out the end for Roe v. Wade, posing the largest threat to an American’s right to right to abortion access in the decades since the landmark 1973 legislation passed. (You can read everything we know—and don’t know—about the contents and implications of the document, which Chief Justice John Roberts has since confirmed is authentic, here.) Demonstrations started out early in Washington, D.C., where pro-choice advocates gathered outside the Supreme Court to demand that the Biden administration take action. And they quickly spread across the nation to cities like New York, where one of the largest protests took place in downtown Manhattan’s Foley Square.
Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Republicans call the leak of Roe v. Wade draft opinion an effort to 'intimidate' justices into changing their ruling as Democrats promise to 'fight like hell' to stop abortion being banned

Republican lawmakers throughout the country celebrated the news of a Supreme Court draft opinion that is set to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision which legalized abortion - but have denounced the leak as an attempt to 'intimidate' the justices into changing their minds. Politico reported Monday night that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

