Guy Ritchie Signs With WME

By Carson Burton
 2 days ago
Guy Ritchie , the filmmaker behind “Snatch” and “Sherlock Holmes,” has signed with WME for representation in all areas.

Ritchie, who made his feature debut in 1998 with the gangster film “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,” has become renowned for his unique visual style and character driven stories. He most recently shot an untitled action-thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal, which STX sold to MGM/Amazon. Ritchie serves as director and producer on the project.

Previously, the British filmmaker wrote, directed and executive produced STX’s “ Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre ,” which is set for release later this year. The action film stars Jason Statham and Aubrey Plaza as two spies attempting to track down and stop the sale of a dangerous new weapons technology wielded by a billionaire arms broker played by Hugh Grant. Ritchie also wrote, produced and directed MGM and Miramax’s 2021 action thriller “Wrath of Man” starring Statham.

In 2019, Ritchie wrote and directed Disney’s live-action feature “Aladdin,” which met massive success at the box office. His other hit films include “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” “Sherlock Holmes” and “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.”

In television, Netflix is in negotiations to greenlight a series adaptation of Ritchie’s 2020 film “ The Gentlemen .” Ritchie co-wrote the pilot script, will direct the first two episodes and serve as an executive producer on the series.

In the brand space, Ritchie has earned accolades and awards for his directorial and writing work for companies like BMW, H&M and Nike, for which he won a Gold Lion at the Cannes International Advertising Festival.

Ritchie continues to be represented by attorney Matthew Saver.

Variety

