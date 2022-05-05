It’s time to nominate Georgia’s Legal Elite

Donald Trump does not trust Ohio voters. According to the Repository, Trump said at his April 30 rally, "We want one-day elections. We want paper ballots and no mail-in fake ballots." Ohio uses practices derided by Trump: early voting, electronic ballots and absentee mail-in voting. Yet, Trump votes absentee. Does Trump not want deployed soldiers, seniors unable to get to polls, and vacationers to vote absentee? I believe in the integrity of Ohio Secretary of State's OFfi. Its rules are the best in the U.S. Every vote is counted. Shirley Tope, Massillon This article originally appeared on The Repository: Letter to the editor: Trust Ohio's voting practices

