ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

It’s time to nominate Georgia’s Legal Elite

By Mary Ann DeMuth
georgiatrend.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year, Georgia Trend shines the spotlight on the state’s most effective attorneys and this year is no exception. Our 20th compilation of Georgia’s Legal Elite in 16 categories – as chosen by...

www.georgiatrend.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Law student, 20, who was told by doctors her 'heartburn' was from boozing too much is diagnosed with incurable cancer

A uni student was horrified to discover her heartburn that doctors told her was from boozing too much was actually 'incurable' cancer. Georgia Ford, 20, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, said she developed a 'choking' cough last April and sickness soon after, but a GP just put this down to the amount of alcohol she was drinking and prescribed her stomach-lining tablets.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
The Repository

Letter to the editor: Trust Ohio's voting practices

Donald Trump does not trust Ohio voters. According to the Repository, Trump said at his April 30 rally, "We want one-day elections. We want paper ballots and no mail-in fake ballots."  Ohio uses practices derided by Trump: early voting, electronic ballots and absentee mail-in voting. Yet, Trump votes absentee. Does Trump not want deployed soldiers, seniors unable to get to polls, and vacationers to vote absentee? I believe in the integrity of Ohio Secretary of State's OFfi. Its rules are the best in the U.S. Every vote is counted. Shirley Tope, Massillon This article originally appeared on The Repository: Letter to the editor: Trust Ohio's voting practices
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Committee passes bill to block social media from ‘censoring’ users

An Ohio House committee passed legislation Tuesday prohibiting social media companies like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube from “censoring” their users. The legislation would block the companies from removing posts or expelling people from their platforms based on the “viewpoint” of users or ideas expressed in their posts. It wouldn’t apply to speech already illegal under […] The post Committee passes bill to block social media from ‘censoring’ users appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy