Mobile, AL

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office holds cookout for Correctional Officers Week

By Meaghan Mackey
 2 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – This week is National Correctional Officers Week, and to highlight the hard work of the men and women at Mobile Metro Jail, the sheriff’s office held a cookout for them on Thursday.

Mobile Metro Jail currently houses 1,351 inmates inside a facility that was built to hold 800 inmates.

The jail is currently undergoing an expansion which Warden Trey Oliver says is necessary to keep it running and ensure the safety of the staff and inmates.

Oliver says the last couple of years have been tough because of the pandemic but says he’s looking forward to the expansion being complete and was glad they were able to come together to honor the men and women who put their lives on the line every day.

“All corrections officers go to heaven when they die because they serve in hell on earth. Our officers don’t have guns when they are in the jail.. it just takes guts. It takes a lot of courage and determination to walk into a wedge to anywhere from 20 to 25 inmates.. so you’re always outnumbered,” says Trey Oliver, the Warden of Mobile Metro Jail.

Warden Oliver says they are always hiring at the jail.

Starting pay is $55,000 per year plus benefits.

WKRG News 5

Woman shot by girlfriend after breaking into home: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a woman who they believe broke into her girlfriend’s home Wednesday, May 4. Sarah Sewell, 43, was arrested after officers were called to the 500 block of Crawford Lane for a report of one person shot. When officers arrived, they determined that Sewell had been shot in her […]
MOBILE, AL
