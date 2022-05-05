ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Distributing The Philanthropy: Ludacris Receives Honorary Degree From Georgia State University

By davontah
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fX25g_0fUAgqPi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jbS8R_0fUAgqPi00

Source: Courtesy / Georgia State University

Yesterday (May 4), rapper , actor, entrepreneur and former student Chris “Ludacris” Bridges received an honorary degree from Georgia State University during commencement exercises at Center Parc Stadium.

Before signing a deal that would kickstart his multiplatinum-selling career in hip-hop, the 44 year-old Bridges attended Georgia State in the 1990s. The cultural and philanthropic icon spoke to over 800 master’s degree recipients at the ceremony. He also received his own Bachelor of Science in Music Management presented to him by none other than Georgia State’s President, M. Brian Blake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36D0QF_0fUAgqPi00

Source: Courtesy / Georgia State University

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rMuvu_0fUAgqPi00

Source: Courtesy / Georgia State University

In recent years, the “Chicken-n-Beer” rapper has become heavily involved in the Georgia State community. In 2019, he shared his experiences and insights on the music and film industries with students upon joining the Creative Media Industries Institute as an artist-in-residence. As a part of the “Legal Life of…” series, he also partnered with the College of Law on a course dissecting his career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2esuBI_0fUAgqPi00

Source: Courtesy / Georgia State University

Ludacris is apart of the largest graduating class in Georgia State’s history. Wednesday’s ceremony was one of several scheduled throughout the week to recognize nearly 5,300 new associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctor’s degree recipients.

Of course, there had to be family around to celebrate such a momentous occasion. Eudoxie Mbouguiengue , Ludacris’ wife, took to Instagram to celebrate her husband’s accomplishment with his four daughters also in attendance happily cheering their father on.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Eudoxie (Eh-dox-ee) Bridges (@eudoxie)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YS5d0_0fUAgqPi00

Source: Courtesy / Georgia State University

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lLV12_0fUAgqPi00

Source: Courtesy / Georgia State University

Commencement week continues Thursday with the first of two bachelors degree ceremonies.

Congrats to Ludacris!

Comments / 1

Related
People

Black Woman Finally Named Valedictorian 38 Years After High School Snubbed Her

A Black woman has finally been named valedictorian of her Illinois high school 38 years after she was snubbed. Tracey Meares was 17 when she topped her class at Springfield High School in 1984, setting her up to become the school's first Black valedictorian, according to The State Journal-Register. That same year, the school opted to instead honor the top-performing students of the year, forgoing the traditional valedictorian and salutatorian titles.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KTAL

Southern University mourns loss of freshman, cheerleader

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Jaguar Nation is mourning the loss of a Southern University student and cheerleader. Southern University Athletic Department posted on their Twitter, saying that they were notified of a social media post that informed them about the passing of Arlana Miller on May 4.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

13-year-old boy to graduate from University of Minnesota with degree in physics

A 13-year-old boy will soon graduate from university with a bachelor’s degree in physics.Elliott Tanner, from Minnesota, is in his fourth year of school at the University of Minnesota, where he is pursuing a major in physics and a minor in math, according to Fox9.Despite being one of the youngest students at the school, Elliott, who has maintained a 3.78 grade point average, also tutors fellow classmates and participates in undergraduate research, the Associated Press reported.When the 13 year old graduates in May, he told the AP that he plans to pursue a career as a high-energy theoretical physicist and...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ludacris
BET

Teenager Will Be The Youngest African American Law School Graduate

At only 16, Haley Taylor Schlitz began attending Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law. She is now set to graduate, making her the youngest African American to graduate from law school, according to the law school. She will graduate on May 13. The 19-year-old Texas native, who graduated from...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Georgia State#The College Of Law
WBTW News13

4 expelled, fraternity removed after South Carolina university students yelled racist remarks at team

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Four students have been expelled and a fraternity has been removed following an investigation into an incident that happened at a women’s lacrosse game at Presbyterian College in February. School leaders said on Feb. 11, a group yelled racist remarks at the Howard University women’s lacrosse team. During the investigation, 31 […]
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ABC4

At these US colleges everyone works and there’s no tuition

Work colleges, which require students to work in return for paying either no or relatively low tuition, are one way to address this problem. There are currently nine universities in the U.S. that meet the federal requirements needed to be designated as work colleges.
COLLEGES
NewsOne

The KBJ Effect On HBCU Law School Students

While Ketanji Brown Jackson got her legal training at Harvard, her elevation to the Supreme Court opens the door for Black talent everywhere to get the recognition they deserve, especially in HBCU law schools.
COLLEGES
Washington Examiner

Conservative youth club slams University of South Carolina over 'White Student Accountability Group' meeting

A meeting of the "White Student Accountability Group" at the University of South Carolina elicited the ire of a conservative youth group. A university representative insisted the meeting was not sponsored by the College of Social Work but rather was a student project. However, students from the College of Social Work were invited to attend the event on April 26, according to an email obtained by Turning Point USA.
COLLEGES
WTGS

Savannah High unveils new ESPLOST-funded stadium

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High School presented its new stadium to the public on Friday. The facility features over 2,000 seats, state-of-the-art lights and scoreboards, and a blue track to show off the Savannah High spirit. The project cost over $7 million and was funded through the penny sales tax ESPLOST.
SAVANNAH, GA
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy