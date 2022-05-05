ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Upstate NY Sex Offender Misses Court, Police Need Your Help

By Terry
 2 days ago
New York State Police are looking for help finding a Rensselaer County sex offender. Shawn Guilbault of Troy is 26 years old. He apparently did not show up for his court date related to a September 2021 vehicle theft in Schaghticoke. Guilbault is accused of stealing a vehicle from...

ALBANY COUNTY, NY
