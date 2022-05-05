ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for Tulsa by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 20:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Tulsa The Flood Advisory continues for the...

alerts.weather.gov

WJHL

Tornado Watch issued across entire region

(WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for the entirety of News Channel 11’s coverage area. According to the NWS’s site, the watch will remain in place from 1:40 p.m. on May 6 to 8 p.m. that same day. You can find a rough map of the warning area below: […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, State Highway 14 between Newport and Oil Trough and State Highway 122 to Newark affected. Possible structural flooding along State Highway 14 in Independence County. Bateman Levee patrolling begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage by Monday morning, May 9. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.6 Sat 8 PM 26.5 23.8 21.1 NEAR CREST
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Footage captures massive tornado heading for tiny Texas town

A massive tornado has been captured on camera tearing towards the town of Lockett, Texas, in the early hours of Wednesday.The sheriff’s department in Wilbarger County reported "extensive structural damage" in the small town that lies close to the Oklahoma border, according to news outlet Weather.com.Wilberger County Sheriff Brian Fritze told News Channel 6 that first responders could not assess damage or downed power lines overnight but said that several homes and barns appeared to suffer extensive damage. Sheriff Fritze also confirmed there were no significant injuries or deaths.The video showed a huge column of dust heading towards wind...
ENVIRONMENT
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
County
Tulsa County, OK
KTTS

Storms In Forecast Starting Thursday

(KTTS News) — It’ll be nice and sunny today, followed by showers and storms starting tomorrow and lasting into the weekend. We could get up to a half an inch of rain Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Hail, strong winds, flooding, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Ransom by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Ransom The National Weather Service in Grand Forks ND has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Maple River near Enderlin. * WHEN...From late Monday night to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, MINOR FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday to a crest of 9.7 feet Tuesday. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday. - Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bates, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Bates; Vernon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. For the Osage River Basin...including Schell City, Taberville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Osage River near Schell City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, flood waters impact B Highway 2.5 miles east of Rich Hill in the vicinity of the Bates County Drainage Ditch. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 32.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Sunday was 32.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 33.0 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 33.0 feet on 03/08/2004. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BATES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:24:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM EDT. Target Area: Montgomery The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia Potomac River at Little Falls affecting Fairfax and Montgomery Counties. For the Potomac River...including Little Falls...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Potomac River at Little Falls. * WHEN...From this afternoon to late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, water begins to overflow the banks into low lying areas on the Maryland side of the river near Little Falls. Water begins to enter the canoe shed at Sycamore Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 8.9 feet, or 1.1 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 10.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.5 feet on 01/24/1937. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Sun Sun Mon Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Potomac River Little Falls 10.0 8.9 Sun 8 am 9.7 10.3 10.5 10.5 2am Mon
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 09:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 01:08:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM EDT. Target Area: Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...West Virginia Potomac River at Dam Number Five affecting Washington and Berkeley Counties. For the Potomac River...including Dam Number Five...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Potomac River at Dam Number Five. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, water reaches the gate of the boat ramp at River Bend and starts to come overbank in a larger area. Backwater from the Potomac comes up the Conococheague, causing flooding of the parking area at Cushwa Basin. Significant portions of the C&O Canal Towpath are flooded, including the Four Locks area parking lot. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:10 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 21.2 feet, or 0.2 feet above flood stage. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:10 AM EDT Sunday was 21.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Sun Sun Mon Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Potomac River Dam Number Five 21.0 21.2 Sun 9 am 21.6 20.9 19.0 21.6 2pm Sun
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Monday, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Monday morning through late Monday night, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...the unprotected area on the Southwest Waterfront at the DC Seafood Market is expected to flood. Water is expected to approach parts of the Hains Point Loop Road, but it will likely be closed. Shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next two high tides at Washington Channel are at 1:58 PM and 2:56 AM.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cherokee, Labette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 13:39:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Cherokee; Labette The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River at Oswego affecting Cherokee and Labette Counties. Neosho River near Parsons affecting Neosho and Labette Counties. For the Neosho River...including Iola, Chanute, Erie, Parsons, Oswego...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neosho River at Oswego. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Xavier Road leading north from the river gage bridge floods in that immediate vicinity. Also 13000 Road along the north side of the river bank floods. West of the town of Faulkner, homes along 120th Street between Star Road and Clem Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 21.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 7.7 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Neosho River Oswego 17.0 21.3 Sun 7 am CDT 10.3 8.7 8.2
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Johnson, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 08:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Johnson; Logan The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 357.0 feet, flooding affects agricultural use lands along the river downstream of the lock and dam in Franklin County. Gas fields are also subject to flooding downstream. Equipment and livestock should be moved to higher ground. North 5th Street in Logan County near the Six Mile Levee begins to flood and may cut off access to a nearby residence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 358.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 357.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Flooding occurs along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Sunday was 13.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.9 feet Sunday. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 04:24:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1115 PM EDT. Target Area: Cumberland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Conodoguinet Creek Near Hogestown affecting Cumberland County. For the Conodoguinet Creek...including Hogestown...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Conodoguinet Creek Near Hogestown. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Low lying areas in the vicinity of Erbs Bridge Road, Prowell Road, Stone Spring Lane, and Oyster Mill Road are flooded. At 10.0 feet, Some residences in the vicinity of Erb`s Bridge Road, Prowell Road, Stone Spring Lane, and Oyster Mill Road are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 8.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Sunday was 8.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 4.0 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. OHC157-090215- /O.EXT.KPBZ.FL.W.0020.000000T0000Z-220510T0800Z/ /URVO1.1.ER.220507T0452Z.220508T1300Z.220510T0200Z.NO/ 1015 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Stillwater Creek at Uhrichsville. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Stillwater Creek comes out of its banks in several locations resulting in overflowing in poor drainage areas. Minor flooding of low lying areas begins. At 11.5 feet, Flood waters of Stillwater Creek will reach the intersection of East 12th Street and North Main Street in Uhrichsville and approach Newport Street. Little Stillwater Creek will flood most of Phac Park along with portions of Wilson Road in Dennison. At 12.9 feet, Numerous low land areas are flooded. Stillwater Creek begins to flood portions of Newport Street in Uhrichsville. Homes along Park Drive begin to flood. Sections of Wilson Road near Phac Park are flooded. At 13.3 feet, Flood waters reach Newport Avenue in Uhrichsville as well as East 12th Street and North Main Street half way to East 11th Street. Phac Park along Little Stillwater Creek in Dennison is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 12.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Sunday was 12.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting, and is expected to fall below flood stage by early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Tuscarawas The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Stillwater Creek At Uhrichsville affecting Tuscarawas County.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH

