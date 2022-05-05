ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk, Shelby by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 13:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Tornado Watch issued across entire region

(WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for the entirety of News Channel 11’s coverage area. According to the NWS’s site, the watch will remain in place from 1:40 p.m. on May 6 to 8 p.m. that same day. You can find a rough map of the warning area below: […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carthage, TX
County
Panola County, TX
City
Longview, TX
County
Harrison County, TX
County
Cherokee County, TX
City
New Summerfield, TX
City
Mount Enterprise, TX
City
Hallsville, TX
County
Gregg County, TX
City
Cherokee, TX
City
Timpson, TX
City
Easton, TX
County
Shelby County, TX
City
Rusk, TX
City
Minden, TX
City
Gary City, TX
County
Rusk County, TX
City
Beckville, TX
City
Tatum, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alexander; Alleghany; Ashe; Avery; Buncombe; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Catawba; Cherokee; Clay; Cleveland; Davie; Gaston; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Jackson; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; Polk; Rowan; Rutherford; Surry; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin; Yancey TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDER ALLEGHANY ASHE AVERY BUNCOMBE BURKE CABARRUS CALDWELL CATAWBA CHEROKEE CLAY CLEVELAND DAVIE GASTON GRAHAM HAYWOOD HENDERSON IREDELL JACKSON LINCOLN MACON MADISON MCDOWELL MECKLENBURG MITCHELL POLK ROWAN RUTHERFORD SURRY SWAIN TRANSYLVANIA UNION WATAUGA WILKES YADKIN YANCEY
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:42:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM EDT. Target Area: Frederick The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia Potomac River at Point of Rocks affecting Loudoun and Frederick Counties. For the Potomac River...including Point of Rocks...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Potomac River at Point of Rocks. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Water approaches structures at the Brunswick Campground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 16.3 feet, or 0.3 feet above flood stage. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EDT Sunday was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.4 feet on 03/28/1978. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Sun Sun Mon Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Potomac River Point of Rocks 16.0 16.3 Sun 8 am 17.7 18.5 18.3 18.5 8pm Sun
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Foard, Hardeman, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Knox CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AND MONDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FAR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS * TIMING...10 AM to 10 PM Sunday and Monday. * WINDS...Sunday, variable northwest to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Monday, Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 TO 15 percent Sunday and Monday. * TEMPERATURES...Sunday, 91 to 105. Monday, 99 to 105. * IMPACTS...With a weak cold front affecting northwest and west central portions of Oklahoma for the first half of Sunday, winds will be northwest and eventually shift back to southwest late. Winds will not be as strong as previously forecast. The Critical fire weather conditions will be primarily confined to southwest Oklahoma and adjacent north Texas.
FOARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Dallas, Hamilton, Polk, Story, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 08:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Dallas; Hamilton; Polk; Story; Webster Thunderstorms With Brief Heavy Rainfall and Gusty Winds An area of thunderstorms from near Perry north toward Fort Dodge will continue to drift to the east northeast this morning. Brief heavy rainfall of three quarters to one and a quarter inches is expected within this area of thunderstorms. Just ahead of the storms, gusty southeast winds have developed with gusts of 35 to near 40 mph at times reported at Perry and Boone over the past hour. Expect gusty winds south into Dallas and Polk Counties over the next few hours. Additional widely scattered thunderstorms will develop in central to southern Iowa this morning and into the afternoon with lightning and brief heavy rainfall being the main concerns as the storms move to the east northeast with time.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Jasper, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 08:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clarke; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Poweshiek; Tama; Union; Warren Thunderstorms With Brief Heavy Rainfall and Gusty Winds An area of thunderstorms generally along and north of I80 will continue to drift to the east northeast this morning. Brief heavy rainfall of three quarters to one and a quarter inches is expected within this area of thunderstorms as it moves to the east. Just ahead and south of the area of storms, gusty southeast winds have developed with gusts of 35 to near 40 mph at times reported at Newton and south toward Creston. Expect gusty winds to increase east toward Marshall and Tama Counties as well as areas over southern Iowa in the next 1 to 2 hours. Additional showers and thunderstorms may develop over far southern Iowa this morning and into the afternoon with lightning and brief heavy rainfall being the main concerns as the storms move to the east northeast with time.
CLARKE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Greer; Harmon; Harper; Jackson; Kiowa; Roger Mills; Washita; Woodward CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AND MONDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FAR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS * TIMING...10 AM to 10 PM Sunday and Monday. * WINDS...Sunday, variable northwest to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Monday, Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 TO 15 percent Sunday and Monday. * TEMPERATURES...Sunday, 91 to 105. Monday, 99 to 105. * IMPACTS...With a weak cold front affecting northwest and west central portions of Oklahoma for the first half of Sunday, winds will be northwest and eventually shift back to southwest late. Winds will not be as strong as previously forecast. The Critical fire weather conditions will be primarily confined to southwest Oklahoma and adjacent north Texas.
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bates, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Bates; Vernon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. For the Osage River Basin...including Schell City, Taberville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Osage River near Schell City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, flood waters impact B Highway 2.5 miles east of Rich Hill in the vicinity of the Bates County Drainage Ditch. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 32.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Sunday was 32.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 33.0 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 33.0 feet on 03/08/2004. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BATES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cherokee, Labette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 13:39:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Cherokee; Labette The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River at Oswego affecting Cherokee and Labette Counties. Neosho River near Parsons affecting Neosho and Labette Counties. For the Neosho River...including Iola, Chanute, Erie, Parsons, Oswego...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neosho River at Oswego. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Xavier Road leading north from the river gage bridge floods in that immediate vicinity. Also 13000 Road along the north side of the river bank floods. West of the town of Faulkner, homes along 120th Street between Star Road and Clem Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 21.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 7.7 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Neosho River Oswego 17.0 21.3 Sun 7 am CDT 10.3 8.7 8.2
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. OHC157-090215- /O.EXT.KPBZ.FL.W.0020.000000T0000Z-220510T0800Z/ /URVO1.1.ER.220507T0452Z.220508T1300Z.220510T0200Z.NO/ 1015 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Stillwater Creek at Uhrichsville. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Stillwater Creek comes out of its banks in several locations resulting in overflowing in poor drainage areas. Minor flooding of low lying areas begins. At 11.5 feet, Flood waters of Stillwater Creek will reach the intersection of East 12th Street and North Main Street in Uhrichsville and approach Newport Street. Little Stillwater Creek will flood most of Phac Park along with portions of Wilson Road in Dennison. At 12.9 feet, Numerous low land areas are flooded. Stillwater Creek begins to flood portions of Newport Street in Uhrichsville. Homes along Park Drive begin to flood. Sections of Wilson Road near Phac Park are flooded. At 13.3 feet, Flood waters reach Newport Avenue in Uhrichsville as well as East 12th Street and North Main Street half way to East 11th Street. Phac Park along Little Stillwater Creek in Dennison is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 12.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Sunday was 12.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting, and is expected to fall below flood stage by early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Tuscarawas The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Stillwater Creek At Uhrichsville affecting Tuscarawas County.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077 078...084...085...086...087 AND 088 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Johnson, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 08:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Johnson; Logan The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 357.0 feet, flooding affects agricultural use lands along the river downstream of the lock and dam in Franklin County. Gas fields are also subject to flooding downstream. Equipment and livestock should be moved to higher ground. North 5th Street in Logan County near the Six Mile Levee begins to flood and may cut off access to a nearby residence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 358.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 357.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 14:49:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 300 PM EDT. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in West Virginia Opequon Creek near Martinsburg affecting Jefferson and Berkeley Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Opequon Creek near Martinsburg. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Floodwaters begin to cover Douglas Grove Road (County Road 9/16) east of Martinsburg. A portion of Bowers Road is also flooded. Low lying areas near the creek begin to flood. Water also begins to cover the stream access point at the Van Metre Ford Pedestrian Bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:31 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 10.1 feet, or 0.1 feet above flood stage. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:31 AM EDT Sunday was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.5 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.1 feet on 05/05/2009. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Sun Sun Mon Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Opequon Creek Martinsburg 10.0 10.1 Sun 8 am 9.0 7.3 6.1 MSG unknown
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, McLeod, Nicollet, Redwood, Sibley, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; McLeod; Nicollet; Redwood; Sibley; Yellow Medicine GUSTY WINDS THIS MORNING IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA An area of rain showers is producing gusty winds in west central Minnesota. Gusts near 50 mph are possible. Loose items may blow around, and travel could be difficult for high profile vehicles.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 09:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Allegany FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Extreme eastern Allegany and Western Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 906 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hancock... Pecktonville Big Pool... Sleepy Creek Forest Park... Cherry Run Bellegrove... Lineburg - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy