Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. OHC157-090215- /O.EXT.KPBZ.FL.W.0020.000000T0000Z-220510T0800Z/ /URVO1.1.ER.220507T0452Z.220508T1300Z.220510T0200Z.NO/ 1015 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Stillwater Creek at Uhrichsville. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Stillwater Creek comes out of its banks in several locations resulting in overflowing in poor drainage areas. Minor flooding of low lying areas begins. At 11.5 feet, Flood waters of Stillwater Creek will reach the intersection of East 12th Street and North Main Street in Uhrichsville and approach Newport Street. Little Stillwater Creek will flood most of Phac Park along with portions of Wilson Road in Dennison. At 12.9 feet, Numerous low land areas are flooded. Stillwater Creek begins to flood portions of Newport Street in Uhrichsville. Homes along Park Drive begin to flood. Sections of Wilson Road near Phac Park are flooded. At 13.3 feet, Flood waters reach Newport Avenue in Uhrichsville as well as East 12th Street and North Main Street half way to East 11th Street. Phac Park along Little Stillwater Creek in Dennison is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 12.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Sunday was 12.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting, and is expected to fall below flood stage by early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Tuscarawas The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Stillwater Creek At Uhrichsville affecting Tuscarawas County.

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO